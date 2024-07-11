Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Abhira gets teary-eyed; Armaan motivates Abhira to fight case

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the legal track back into the picture again. While Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) were trying to give themselves another chance as a couple, Armaan and Abhira were thrown on opposite sides by a court case. As we know, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) got involved in a car accident where she mistakenly injured a man on the road. A complaint was lodged against her, and soon she sought the help of Armaan. On the other hand, Abhira got her first case from the couple, wherein the man was involved in an accident.

We wrote about Armaan and Abhira locking horns in court on the same case.

The upcoming episodes will see some tense moments and drama-filled action as Manish Goenka will request Abhira to ask her client to take back the case. However, Abhira will not oblige. Manish will for the first time, have stern and harsh words to say for Abhira, which will make her teary-eyed. Abhira will weep as her Par Naanu will be angry at her. However, it will be Armaan who will try to motivate her and urge her to keep her personal and professional relationships apart.

On the other hand, Ruhi will develop a panic attack and Armaan will be her support system during this weak time.

What repercussions will this case have on Armaan and Abhira’s relationship?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.