Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Dadisa ruins Abhira’s happy moment; Armaan stages protest

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) gearing up for a good future as a lawyer, where she can prove her mettle and make her mother proud. As we know, Madhav has been a solid support for Abhira during this time, with him considering her as his daughter and living with her. Even when he could go into the Poddar house, he chose to stay with Abhira in the outhouse of the Poddar house. We saw Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being relieved as Abhira will stay near him.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa (Anita Raaj) challenging Abhira that she cannot do well in her career in law. Abhira, on the other hand, will be seen accepting the challenge and telling Dadisa that she will prove to be a successful lawyer.

Madhav, will in due course of time, gift Abhira with a scooter which will make her very happy. She will thank her papa for the gift. The entire Poddar family will be a witness to Abhira’s happiness. Armaan will be happy to see Abhira being happy. However, Abhira’s happiness will be shortlived, owing to a childish act by Dadisa. She will drive her car, and will knock the scooter down, thus shocking everyone. Abhira will ask Madhav to not fight. Armaan, will however, surrender his car, his wallet and will tell Dadisa that he will subject himself to problems if she puts Abhira in problems.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1336 30th June Written Episode Update

Ruhi got to know the shocking fact of Abhira coming to the Poddar house to stay. Manish Goenka was asked to vacate the house owing to the huge debt that he had put himself under.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.