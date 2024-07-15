Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Dadisa suffers heart attack; Armaan gets blamed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) finally confessing love for each other. Abhira surprised Armaan with a fabulous date in which she confessed her feelings for the first time. While the love track of Armaan and Abhira finally started, the quotient of drama after the love confession was enhanced. We saw Dadisa (Anita Raaj) asking Armaan to choose between her and Abhira. This saw Armaan choosing Abhira, as a result of which Dadisa decided to walk out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see grief hitting the Poddar house. Dadisa while driving her car, will suffer a heart attack. She will not be able to control the vehicle and will hit it against a tree. The news will reach the Poddar house where they will be told that Dadisa is in the hospital after suffering from a massive attack.

The family will gather there, but all eyes will be on Armaan and Abhira. While Armaan will feel very guilty about Dadisa’s condition, Kajal will openly blame Armaan for her mother’s health setback. She will question his loyalty towards his family. Armaan and Abhira will have no answer to this accusation, while Vidya will try to defend her son.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.