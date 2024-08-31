Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhira facing a dilemma, and trying to work out a balance. Armaan will defend her in this cause and will try to convince his family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut touches upon the pertinent question of why a woman cannot prioritize her family life as well as career equally post her marriage. We know by now that Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) are all set to get married. However, Dadisa has asked Abhira to sign on the pre-nuptial agreement which states that Abhira should stay away from her career for the first year of marriage and prove that she is a good wife. This has shaken the very framework of Abhira’s existence as she is extremely mindful of working out a career for herself as a lawyer.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira’s reaction to this problem on hand and how she will navigate it and try to convince the house that she can balance it out at home as well at work. Vidya will also firmly believe that Abhira needs to prioritize her house first and will be adamant like Dadisa. Armaan, will however, try to talk to his family and convince him on how career is very important for Abhira, even while it is important for her to be with her family after marriage.

It will be interesting to see how Abhira goes about doing her convincing job even while she keeps her mother’s wishes alive of having a career for herself.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.