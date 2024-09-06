Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being forced by Dadisa to sign on the prenup papers. Abhira wanted quick money and for a second, even decided to make quick cash going the wrong way. However, she stopped doing the grave mistake and held on to her principles. We have already written about the sweet victory that Abhira will taste when she will manage to get money for the Nath celebration. We wrote about her grand entry into the Poddar house with music and dance.

Now the upcoming episode will reason out on how Abhira got the money. Abhira will be almost on the verge of signing the prenup papers when she will get a call from Kipling Uncle from Mussoorie. She will immediately go out of the house and will disappear into thin air. The family will worry about her whereabouts. That will be when Abhira will get back home with music and dance.

She will reveal before Dadisa that she feels special as she has bagged the ultimate blessings of her parents for the Nath function. She will tell Dadisa that her mother had been putting in a certain money every month, and investing the same for Abhira’s wedding. The money will be good enough for Abhira to organize the Nath function. With money in hand, Abhira will appear and will tell Dadisa that she has been blessed by her parents to conduct the function.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.