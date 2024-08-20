Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira skillfully tackles the thieves; will she save Armaan’s ring?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is now headed towards the wedding in the Poddar family, that of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, the engagement is about to happen, and Abhira has been given the big responsibility of safeguarding Armaan’s very expensive ring in her house for a night. Abhira is all tensed as she worries about the ring’s safety, which indirectly showcases her love for Armaan and the seriousness with which she is taking care of the expensive ring.

The upcoming episode will be filled with humour, action and drama as Abhira will make all arrangements possible to safeguard the ring from a possible theft at home. She will find a unique place to hide the ring, she will also make a few arrangements to disrupt the act of the thieves if they enter the house. Abhira will be all serious and tense and will want to guard the ring all night. Despite her efforts to keep her house safe, two thieves will barge into the house to steal. Abhira will be worried and will try to keep the thieves at bay, away from the ring. The sequences have been shot with a humourous take and will also have action-oriented scenes wherein Abhira will be seen fighting the goons too.

The golden question now is whether Abhira will succeed in saving the ring!! Only time will tell.

Are you ready for this roller coaster drama of Abhira with the thieves?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.