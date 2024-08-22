Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Armaan-Abhira’s honeymoon plan gets discussed; Ruhi has an emotional trauma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being extremely worried and dejected over herself for not safeguarding the ring that Dadisa gave. Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) ring is lost as of now, and Abhira expresses her inability to protect the ring before Armaan. The result of it is that Armaan will bring in a fake ring that looks exactly like the original one, and proudly present that during the engagement. However, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) who had stolen the ring will get shocked at the turnaround. She had hoped that Abhira would again go down in the eyes of Dadisa with the ring going missing, which would result in the engagement being stopped. But nothing of this sort will happen.

The upcoming episode will deal with the happiness of Armaan and Abhira as they will be all ready for their engagement. The family will be dressed perfectly for the occasion. While all in the family will have various plans for Armaan and Abhira’s wedding, Rohit (Romiit Raaj) will converse with Ruhi about giving his brother a perfect wedding gift by planning for Armaan and Abhira’s honeymoon. This will irk Ruhi to a great extent. She will have an emotional breakdown with her realising that Armaan will soon get married, and she will lose the opportunity to have him for herself.

What will Ruhi do next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.