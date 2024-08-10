Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Armaan defends Abhira in front of Dadisa; Armaan leaves Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) having to battle it out and balance his life between his family and his love interest Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). The entry of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) into the Poddar house has given rise to more problems between Rohit (Romit Raj) and Armaan, which has further troubled the love lives of Armaan and Abhira. Now, Rohit has decided to accept to head their firm position, provided Armaan and Abhira are married at the earliest.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan making a big decision in his life. Unable to handle the pressure of his family and Abhira under one household, Armaan will take the big decision of going out of the house. He will have a big fight with Dadisa (Anita Raj) where Dadisa will call him a puppet at the hands of Abhira. Armaan will defend Abhira and will call her a saviour who has saved lives being in the house. Armaan will tell Dadisa that he cannot stay in the house anymore, and will decide to walk out with his baggage. The house will be stunned by his decision.

Will Dadisa stop Armaan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.