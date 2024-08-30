Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Dadisa coming up with yet another scheming plot, which will indicate that she is doubtful about Abhira. Abhira and Armaan will be tense upon seeing her plan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami creating a new vigour in which Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) performed Rasleela. The loyal fans of Armaan and Abhira also got to see romantic moments between the couple. We wrote about a kid entering Poddar house, and Armaan getting drawn towards the kid automatically. We saw Armaan and Abhira trying to feed the kid and take care of it.

The upcoming episode will see a shocking twist. Dadisa (Anita Raaj) who will still harbour doubts about Abhira being the Perfect Bahu material for the Poddar family, will bring a pre-nuptial contract paper and will ask Abhira to sign it. Abhira will be shocked as she will understand that Dadisa is already looking for means to separate Armaan from Abhira, even before the marriage. The contract paper will have the content that if Abhira does not prove herself to be a perfect bahu to the family, she will leave Armaan and walk out of his life.

Abhira will be tense on seeing the papers. She will hesitate to make Armaan aware of this paper. However, it is believed that Abhira will finally show the paper to Armaan, which will make him equally tense.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.