The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhira being put to yet another acid test with the Nath ceremony getting halted owing to financial pressure. Will Abhira succeed in conducting it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) struggle to maintain her self-respect as the wedding preparations start in the Poddar house. We saw her fighting with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) over the prenup paper that has been made by Dadisa. Abhira found it shattering to accept the deal and sign it. She fought with Armaan that she will never sign it and that Dadisa was already looking for ways to separate them. Amidst this, Abhira was all set to conduct the Nath ceremony before the wedding, which was a function kept to honour her parents. Abhira had taken a loan for the same, with Dadisa signing as a guarantee.

The upcoming episode will see the Nath ceremony being halted, as the loan of Abhira will get rejected. Abhira will not be in a financial position to perform the function and will look for ways to make some quick cash so that she can go ahead with the function kept for her parents. There will be major tension with Abhira fighting a battle with herself as her parents’ honour will be at stake even while she will be excited for her marriage to Armaan. It will be interesting to see if the function will get cancelled or Abhira will manage to conduct it by making money herself.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.