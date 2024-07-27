Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Poddars win the Kabaddi match; Armaan lifts Abhira in happiness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Desi Boys challenging the Poddar family for a Kabaddi Match. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) accepted the challenge and told them that if the Poddars won, they needed to fall on Aryan’s feet and seek forgiveness. We saw the Poddar family practice hard for the game.

The upcoming episode will be nail-biting with the Poddar family being challenged in the match by the well-groomed Desi Boys. Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will be seen indulging in happy moments during the game when Abhira and Armaan will do well in the game. Armaan will be seen hugging Abhira when she will score a point. Ultimately, the Poddars will win the game and this will mean that the Desi Boys are needed to seek Aryan’s forgiveness. Abhira will ensure that the boys fall at Aryan’s feet. Armaan in a happy mood, will be seen lifting Abhira in the air and celebrating their victory. The family will rejoice in the victorious moment.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.