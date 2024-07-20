Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rohit calls Armaan an outsider; threatens to leave home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit Poddar (Romit Raj Parashar) returning to his house. As we saw, the whole of the Poddar family was happy and grateful for his return. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) looked forward to uniting with his brother, whom he loved a lot. However, Rohit had strange reactions towards Armaan.

We wrote about Rohit pushing Armaan aside when he hugged him. He did not want to address him as his brother.

The upcoming episode will only add more tension to this drama with Armaan trying to tell Rohit about Ruhi and his love. But Rohit who has gotten to know about it, will be angry. Rohit will call Armaan to be a selfish person and will tell him that he left his family only because he wished well for his brother. Rohit will be seen saying that he did not know that Armaan will be so self-centred, and will keep quiet even when he married Ruhi, who did not love him. Rohit will call Armaan an outsider, a step-brother.

Rohit will also threaten to leave the Poddar house, when Dadisa will ask Rohit to be taken inside. She will shut the door on Abhira and Armaan, leaving them petrified.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.