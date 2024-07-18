Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rohit gets an emotional welcome; is happiness back in the Poddar house?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddars being very happy on finding Rohit (Romit Raj Parashar). As we know, Rohit in the disguise covering him with a black hood, tried to meet Dadisa at the hospital. Later, Rohit met with an accident and it was Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) who spotted him. We have written about the changing interpersonal relationships between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Rohit. We wrote about Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) decorating Rohit’s room and waiting for him to get conscious. We also wrote about Rohit harbouring hatred for Armaan.

The upcoming episode will however, be interesting when Rohit enters the Poddar house. Rohit will be unconscious when he will be brought inside the house. It will be a teary welcome for Rohit from his family. While his mother Vidya always believed that Rohit was alive, Armaan will get emotional on seeing his brother. He will kiss his hand, and help him to his room. Dadisa will get emotional and so will all the cousins.

Ruhi will be clueless as with the return of Rohit, her relationship and future with Armaan will be in the doldrums.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.