Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rohit pushes Armaan to the ground; refuses to call him brother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family being very happy with the return of Rohit Poddar (Romit Raj Parashar) to the house. We wrote about Rohit being unconscious while the entire family waited for him to get back his consciousness. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) eagerly waited to embrace his brother. We also wrote about Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan decorating Rohit’s room.

We also wrote about Rohit harbouring a hatred for Armaan. This will be evident in the upcoming episode when Rohit will gain consciousness. He will meet all the family members with a smile on his face. But when Armaan will hug Rohit, Rohit will push him away from him. Armaan will fall onto the ground in shock. Further, Rohit will tell Armaan never to call him his brother, as he is nobody to him.

Rohit would have gotten to know that Armaan was all ready to marry his wife Ruhi. This would have unsettled him, and he would have developed an angst against Armaan.

Armaan will further want to talk it out to Rohit, but Abhira will tell him to give Rohit some time.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.