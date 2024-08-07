Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rohit-Ruhi’s date gets ruined; Dadisa blames Abhira-Armaan for it

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being blamed for everything that goes wrong in the Poddar house. The ill health and fragile mind of Rohit prompts Vidya and even Madhav to side Rohit more when compared to Armaan. To make matters worse, Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) return has given rise to a new problem as she aims to separate Armaan and Abhira and make Armaan hers.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Ruhi and Rohit planning to go for a dinner date. After much coaxing, Rohit will go out with Ruhi. However, their private time will be ruined as they will spot Armaan and Abhira at the same venue. Rohit will get annoyed with the presence of Armaan there and will return. Ruhi will tell about the happening to Vidya and Dadisa, who will get angry. They will spot Armaan and Abhira happily walking when they will blame them for whatever happened. Abhira will try to explain her side but Armaan will stop her from talking. Dadisa will yell at Abhira yet again, and will say that she will not allow anyone to be happy.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.