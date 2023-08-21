Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer turns against Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) being in the jail after being arrested by the police on the charge of Abhinav’s murder. As we know, the Goenkas have filed a case against Abhimanyu for killing Abhinav. Now, with the court hearing to happen, Akshara changes her mind for a valid reason.

The coming episode will see Abeer and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) seeing the video of the resort where the family celebrated the birthday of Abhinav. While Abeer will sleep seeing his dad’s video, Akshara will get to see something in the video that will instantly change her mind. She will go to meet Abhimanyu in jail and become his defence lawyer.

The next morning, Akshara will stun her own family by appearing in court as Abhimanyu’s lawyer. She will prove to the court that Abhimanyu had no motive in killing Abhinav and that all was destiny’s play.

The court will await the proof with which Akshara will say that. At home, everyone in the Goenka family will get angry at Akshara for siding with Abhimanyu. Abeer will get a big shock and will turn against his own mother.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.