Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Abhinav party together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) planning to lessen the pain of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) by bringing the two families to a resort. We saw how Abhinav and Akshara tried to change the mood of Abhimanyu with the help of Abhir. We also saw the two families joining together to celebrate the birthday of Abhinav (Jay Soni). We saw a private moment of happiness between Abhinav and Akshara.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu planning a big surprise party for Abhinav. He will work towards it and will plan a big decoration and arrangement and will not want Abhinav to know about it. Hence in order to keep him away from the preparation in the venue, Abhimanyu will decide to take Abhinav outside. This will be the moment when Akshara and Abhinav will part ways in life.

As we know, the story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed towards the big moment of Abhinav’s death and Abhimanyu being blamed for it.

Abhimanyu and Abhinav will sit alongside a cliff top and will start to drink alcohol. Both of them will get so engrossed in their talk that they will not know what is happening around them.

This will be the moment when Abhinav will lose his grip and will fall off the cliff with Abhimanyu not being able to save him.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.