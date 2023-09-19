Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu not able to channelize his feelings for Akshara. He will start to avoid her, and will stop meeting and talking to her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) realizing that he still loves Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Aarohi gave him the green signal to go ahead and accept Akshara all over again. As we know, Manish and even Abhir are in favour of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s marriage. Abhir even talked to Akshara and Abhimanyu, asking them to get married. However, Akshara had scolded him.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu getting into his shell again, and avoiding meeting and talking to Akshara. Akshara will call Abhimanyu, and he will deliberately avoid her calls. She will come to the hospital to look into the hospital’s legal case. But Abhimanyu will hide himself and will not come in front of Akshara. And when he will accidentally meet her, he will fake to be busy. Akshara will realize that something is bothering him, and will ask him to tell her as a friend.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1052 18th September Written Episode Update

Akshara helped Abhimanyu by assisting him in a legal case at the hospital. Akshara faced a problem when her dress tore when she was about to give an important presentation. Abhimanyu offered his jacket to her.

Will Abhimanyu be able to hide his inner feelings of love for Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.