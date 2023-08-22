ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu returns home

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara proving Abhimanyu's innocence with a decisive proof in court. He will return home to a happy welcome.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 11:35:49
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) sticking to the truth even though the tragedy is very personal for her. As we know, she was to give her statement against Abhimanyu as Abhinav’s wife. However, when she saw in the video, the proof of what happened between Abhinav and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), she was convinced of Abhimanyu being innocent. She changed her mind and appeared in court as Abhimanyu’s defence lawyer.

The coming episode will see Akshara’s fight as a lawyer in the case bearing fruit. The court will declare Abhimanyu innocent after seeing the proof accidentally recorded in Shefali’s video camera. The video will show Abhimanyu’s clear efforts to save Abhinav, but failing to do so. Akshara will prove to the court that Abhinav’s fall was destiny’s play and nobody could be blamed for it.

Abhimanyu will return home to a happy welcome. Abhimanyu will soon be worried about Abhir. On the other hand, Abhir will continue to miss his father.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Srividya Rajesh

