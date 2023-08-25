Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves the day

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehala Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir being depressed, thinking always about his father Abhinav. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) too has been upset and missing her husband as it is their anniversary. The Goenkas will have a tension of Abhir missing his dad more on the day of his father and mother’s anniversary. Hence they will decide to keep him engaged in some or the other activity so that he does not get the time to remember the occasion.

The coming episode will see Manish faking it up and wanting help for his business deal from his family as he does not have time. Abhir will also be seen sitting and arranging stuff for his grandfather.

Abhimanyu and Akshara will forget their worry and will take care of Abhir and keep his mind distracted from thinking about his father. However, Akshara will miss Abhinav. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will not know how to console her. But the Goenkas will at the end of the day thank Abhimanyu for saving the day for Abhir and keeping him engaged.

What will happen now?

