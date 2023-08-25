ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves the day

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu coming to help Abhir on the day of his parents' anniversary and keeping him engaged otherwise.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehala Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir being depressed, thinking always about his father Abhinav. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) too has been upset and missing her husband as it is their anniversary. The Goenkas will have a tension of Abhir missing his dad more on the day of his father and mother’s anniversary. Hence they will decide to keep him engaged in some or the other activity so that he does not get the time to remember the occasion.

The coming episode will see Manish faking it up and wanting help for his business deal from his family as he does not have time. Abhir will also be seen sitting and arranging stuff for his grandfather.

Abhimanyu and Akshara will forget their worry and will take care of Abhir and keep his mind distracted from thinking about his father. However, Akshara will miss Abhinav. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will not know how to console her. But the Goenkas will at the end of the day thank Abhimanyu for saving the day for Abhir and keeping him engaged.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

