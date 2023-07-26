Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to bring Abhir closer to Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being forced to get back to Kasauli so that she can handle herself better. However, she longs to meet Abhir. On the other hand, Abhir burst into tears when he got to know that his parents have left him in Udaipur and gone back to Kasauli. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) who has been seeing Abhir’s loss of interest in life, is unhappy about Akshara and Abhinav going away. He is thinking about talking to Akshara but cannot reach her.

On the other hand, Akshara will get unwell and faint owing to high fever. When the Goenkas will get to know about Akshara’s health condition, Abhimanyu will also happen to be there.

He will worry about Akshara’s health. He will pray to God for Akshara’s safety. Aarohi will tell him that this phase is really tough for both of them as parents.

Abhimanyu will later decide that he will do anything to sort the distances between Abhir and Akshara.

Will Abhimanyu think of giving back Abhir to Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.