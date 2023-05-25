Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu turns Akshara’s first tenant in Kasauli

Akshara decides to turn their house into a homestay. She also gets her first tenant. Akshara prepares to welcome the tenant but gets shocked to witness Abhimanyu as the tenant in the house in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Abhir gets critical. Akshara blames Abhimanyu for his critical condition. Abhimanyu is asked to perform Abhir’s surgery. However, he breaks down. The family encourages him and asks him to do so. Finally, Abhimanyu agrees and performs the surgery.

Later, after performing the surgery, Abhimanyu informs everyone about Abhir being out of danger and the surgery being successful. Abhinav and Akshara get happy. Akshara cries in the corner. Abhimanyu tries to pacify her, and soon, Akshara hugs him and breaks down in his arms. She thanks Abhimanyu for saving her son. At the hospital, Abhir urges Akshara to take him to Kasauli, and she decides to fulfill his wish. Akshara takes him to Kasauli and informs Aarohi about the same as she fails to reach Abhimanyu.

In the coming episode, Akshara, Abhinav, and Abhir enter their home in Kasauli. Abhir gets happy to reunite with his friends. Later, Akshara decides to turn their house into a homestay. She also gets her first tenant. Akshara prepares to welcome the tenant but gets shocked to witness Abhimanyu as the tenant in the house. Abhir gets happy to see his good friend Abhimanyu in Kasauli.

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu unite for Abhir?

