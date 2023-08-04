ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns an alcoholic to forget his pain

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu taking the help of alcohol to reduce his pain and also to forget himself. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 12:26:59
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns an alcoholic to forget his pain 840444

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir getting back to his parents, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni). Their happiness has turned out to be a sorrow tale for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). As we know, when Abhir expressed his wish to go back to his parents, Abhimanyu gulped down his sorrow and pain and allowed Abhir to be with his parents. However, without Abhir in his life, Abhimanyu will lose his direction in life.

The coming episode will focus on Abhimanyu’s suffering, wherein he will take the help of alcohol to forget himself and his pain. He will be seen in bars having alcohol, and will not return to his house. Manjiri will have a tough time, as she will be scared for her son’s future. Abhimanyu will be seen sleeping on a stretcher in his hospital, and never going back home.

Akshara, Abhinav and Abhir will realize that they need to meet Abhimanyu. Abhir will also make an apology card for Abhimanyu with all the love. They will go to the Birla house and will be shocked to see the drunken state of Abhimanyu. Akshara and Abhinav will promise Manjiri that they will try their best to lessen the pain of Abhimanyu.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

