Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's gift to change Akshara's mind?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) being in jail. Abhir has got to know the truth and he is very livid and angry at Abhimanyu for killing his father. However, a big turnaround will happen now.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu giving the gift he had arranged for Abhinav on his birthday to be delivered to Akshara. Manjiri will bring it home and will ask Shefali to give it to Akshara. At the Goenka house, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will be shocked to read the contents of the letter. As we know, Abhimanyu had given back the custody of Abhir to Abhinav and Akshara and this was to be his surprise birthday gift to Abhinav. However, even before knowing of it, Abhinav died.

When this will be shown to Akshara and others, all will be shocked. We have already seen the promo of Akshara being the defence lawyer for Abhimanyu. We wonder whether this will be the turning point for Akshara and Abhir to believe in Abhimanyu’s innocence.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.