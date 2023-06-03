ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhinav coming closer to the truth of Abhir knowing the fact that he is not his father. Will Abhinav get to the truth?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 12:25:28
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir getting to know about Abhinav (Jay Soni) not being his father. We saw how he wrote a letter to the hospital asking them about their real father. However, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) prevented this news from reaching everyone. But Akshara (Pranali Rathod) got to know about it just before her exam.

As we know, Akshara was determined to give the law exam that will enable her to become a lawyer and help her fight her own custody battle of Abhir. However, we saw how a landslide created problems for Akshara in reaching her exam centre on time.

The coming epsiode will see Akshara handling the pressure of missing her exam. She will reach the venue and exam hall late, and will not be allowed to sit through her exam. However, she will not reveal this before Abhinav and Abhir. Abhinav has always been supportive of Akshara’s studies, and Akshara will not want him to get worried.

Akshara will also have another problem to handle. She will know of Abhir knowing the truth and will want to talk it out to Abhir.

But on the other hand, Abhinav will lay hands on the paper that Abhir wrote, the letter to the hospital about his real father.

Abhinav will be on the verge of getting to know the truth.

Will Abhinav read the letter?

