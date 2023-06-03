Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir getting to know about Abhinav (Jay Soni) not being his father. We saw how he wrote a letter to the hospital asking them about their real father. However, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) prevented this news from reaching everyone. But Akshara (Pranali Rathod) got to know about it just before her exam.

As we know, Akshara was determined to give the law exam that will enable her to become a lawyer and help her fight her own custody battle of Abhir. However, we saw how a landslide created problems for Akshara in reaching her exam centre on time.

The coming epsiode will see Akshara handling the pressure of missing her exam. She will reach the venue and exam hall late, and will not be allowed to sit through her exam. However, she will not reveal this before Abhinav and Abhir. Abhinav has always been supportive of Akshara’s studies, and Akshara will not want him to get worried.

Akshara will also have another problem to handle. She will know of Abhir knowing the truth and will want to talk it out to Abhir.

But on the other hand, Abhinav will lay hands on the paper that Abhir wrote, the letter to the hospital about his real father.

Abhinav will be on the verge of getting to know the truth.

Will Abhinav read the letter?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.