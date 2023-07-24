ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav decides to take Akshara back to Kasauli

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara getting shattered after receiving the special court order that she cannot meet Abhir even on weekends. Abhinav will coax her to get back to Kasauli.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 12:57:57
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Akshara (Pranali Rathod) longing for her son Abhir after losing his custody to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). We have seen Akshara trying to meet Abhir on a few pretexts, which does not go down well with Manjiri. We saw how Akshara went to Abhir’s school and they both joined together to sing, thus having huge fun after a long time. Akshara came home and described to her family how she spent time with Abhir.

Manjiri in the coming episode will go ahead and get a special order from the court after Akshara crossed her limits of meeting Abhir only during weekends. The court will dismiss Akshara’s meetup with Abhir even on weekends. This news will shatter Akshara.

When Abhimanyu will get to know of his mother’s deeds, he will grow wild at her and will try to stop the petition from getting functional. On the other hand, Goenkas will tell Abhinav (Jay Soni) that he needs to go back with Akshara to Kasauli, so that Abhir gets all the space to gel into the world of Abhimanyu.

Akshara will refuse to go, but Abhinav will convince her to leave.

How will Abhir take this decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

