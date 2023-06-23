Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhinav (Jay Soni) going through a lot, which has started to affect his mental sanity. He has started to believe that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) are made for each other and that he should be on the way out. Even Manjiri talked about it to Abhinav and asked him to consider giving Abhimanyu and Akshara another chance.

Abhinav has been in a worrisome state. Even Akshara noticed this drastic change in Abhinav and questioned him. However, he did not give her the exact reason.

The coming episode will see Kairav and Muskan’s wedding successfully happening. After the wedding vows, Abhimanyu will ask Akshara for some private time where he will want to talk to her. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that they need to hold on to Abhir’s trust and tell him the truth that he has been looking for. Abhimanyu will insist that Abhir knows who his real father is, as he is aware of half the truth that Abhinav is not his father.

Abhinav will overhear their conversation where he will get to understand that Abhir knows about Abhinav not being his father.

OMG!!

Abhinav will appear lost and he will start to assume that he is an outsider in his own family’s lives.

What will happen next?

