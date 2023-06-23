ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see major drama with Abhinav getting to hear Abhimanyu and Akshara's conversation and getting to understand that Abhir knows that he is not this father.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 11:54:06
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhinav (Jay Soni) going through a lot, which has started to affect his mental sanity. He has started to believe that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) are made for each other and that he should be on the way out. Even Manjiri talked about it to Abhinav and asked him to consider giving Abhimanyu and Akshara another chance.

Abhinav has been in a worrisome state. Even Akshara noticed this drastic change in Abhinav and questioned him. However, he did not give her the exact reason.

The coming episode will see Kairav and Muskan’s wedding successfully happening. After the wedding vows, Abhimanyu will ask Akshara for some private time where he will want to talk to her. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that they need to hold on to Abhir’s trust and tell him the truth that he has been looking for. Abhimanyu will insist that Abhir knows who his real father is, as he is aware of half the truth that Abhinav is not his father.

Abhinav will overhear their conversation where he will get to understand that Abhir knows about Abhinav not being his father.

OMG!!

Abhinav will appear lost and he will start to assume that he is an outsider in his own family’s lives.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

