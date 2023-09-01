Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see Abhir getting the Best Student Award and dedicating it to his late father Abhinav Sharma. Abhir will be proud of the moment and will also call Akshara and Abhinanyu on stage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir having a big day in his school. After going through the down phase of losing his father Abhinav, Abhir has managed to rise up and has done well academically. He is getting the Best Student Award for which the entire family has assembled. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) as parents are very happy and proud of their son.

The coming episode will see Abhir get the award for the Best Student on stage. He will dedicate the award to his father Abhinav Sharma. He will intend taking the award from his mother and Docman who are actually responsible for helping him study and gear up well for his exams. Abhir will give an emotional speech for his late father and will call his mother and Docman on stage.

Akshara will be so happy that after coming home, she will talk to Abhinav’s photo and will tell him about Abhir’s proud moment. Meanwhile, Rakshabandhan will come and the entire family will again miss Abhinav.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.