Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir expressing his desire of going back to Kasauli and staying with his parents. Will his desire come true?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 12:15:54
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) continuing to be at loggerheads. As we know, the entry of Shivansh into the Birla house has caused a lot of problems for Abhir. Shivansh has been bullying Abhir about everything, but Abhir has never reacted. Instead, there have been problems for him at school where he has not been able to concentrate. His behaviour has gotten aggressive in a different way.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu noticing this scenario of Shivansh bullying Abhir. He will understand what is wrong and will wonder how to deal with it and tackle both kids.

On the other side, Aarohi will tell Abhir indirectly that getting angry and showing it in a different way does not help the situation. This will see Abhir mellowing down and telling Ruhi what his desire is. He will tell that he wants to go back to Kasauli and live a happy life with his parents.

Will Abhir be able to tell this to Abhimanyu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

