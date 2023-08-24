ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself in the cupboard

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir showing signs of loneliness all the more as he will lock himself inside a cupboard. Read what happens next.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 12:25:08
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locked himself in the cupboard 845214

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhir missing Abhinav badly. The absence of Abhinav in Abhir’s life has been costly as Abhir has sunk into depression. He finds himself lonely and always roams around holding his father’s picture. We saw him overeating and fainting. He was also seen sleeping at unusual hours.

The coming episode will see Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) joining hands to make Abhir feel better. They will be seen asking their families to help them in their cause. But Abhir will find every excuse possible to move away from the crowd and be to himself. In one such situation, he will take his father’s picture in hand, and will go inside the cupboard and close it.

Akshara and Abhimanyu will not find Abhir anywhere and will come to search for him. After a long search, Akshara will be shocked to find Abhir sleeping inside the cupboard. On asking to come out, Abhir will refuse and protest.

Also, the day will be Akshara and Abhinav’s anniversary. And Abhimanyu will see Akshara too breaking down remembering Abhinav.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

