Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself in the cupboard

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhir missing Abhinav badly. The absence of Abhinav in Abhir’s life has been costly as Abhir has sunk into depression. He finds himself lonely and always roams around holding his father’s picture. We saw him overeating and fainting. He was also seen sleeping at unusual hours.

The coming episode will see Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) joining hands to make Abhir feel better. They will be seen asking their families to help them in their cause. But Abhir will find every excuse possible to move away from the crowd and be to himself. In one such situation, he will take his father’s picture in hand, and will go inside the cupboard and close it.

Akshara and Abhimanyu will not find Abhir anywhere and will come to search for him. After a long search, Akshara will be shocked to find Abhir sleeping inside the cupboard. On asking to come out, Abhir will refuse and protest.

Also, the day will be Akshara and Abhinav’s anniversary. And Abhimanyu will see Akshara too breaking down remembering Abhinav.

What will happen next?

