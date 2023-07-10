Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir misses his parents

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Abhir being forced to move out of his comfort zone of being with his parents Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) and live with his real father, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). As we saw, Abhir refused to go and live with Abhimanyu and acted emotionally. Akshara and Abhinav put up a plan into execution where they told that they have met with a lot of expenses because of Abhir. This made Abhir sad, and he decided to go to Abhimanyu. However, he is not happy staying with Abhimanyu, and misses his parents.

The coming episode will see both Akshara and Abhinav longing to meet Abhir. Akshara will in fact come to the Birla house at the wee hours of night, on the pretext of giving Abhir’s favourite blanket. Abhinav will also want to meet Abhir at night. However, Abhir will continue to behave badly with Akshara. He will however, be sad and will miss his parents. He will see Akshara and Abhinav going and will cry and wish to be with them.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

