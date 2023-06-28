Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir puts Abhinav and Akshara in a new dilemma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhinav (Jay Soni) having to face Abhir’s fear. As we wrote, Abhir got afraid of losing his father Abhinav and asked him to be with him forever. Abhir asked for a promise that he will always be with him. As we know, the plot ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed towards the custody battle of Abhir. The Birlas and Goenkas have agreed upon the deal that only if Abhimanyu wins the custody case, will the fact about Abhimanyu being Abhir’s father be told to the kid.

The coming episode will see the Sharmas readying themselves for the custody battle. Also, the Birlas will leave Kasauli to be on time at Udaipur to fight the case. However, the bye-bye will be very difficult for Abhimanyu as he will find it tough to leave Abhir and go.

Meanwhile, Akshara will decide to tell Abhir the reason for them going back to Udaipur. When Abhir will be told that his real father wants his custody, Abhir will immediately say that he wants to live with his father and mother. Abhinav and Akshara will feel relieved. However, Abhir will yet again, say that he can also live with Neelamma, Nana, Nani and his Docman. This will put Akshara and Abhinav in a big dilemma.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

