Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abeer being silent, and lonely after the passing away of his father Abhinav (Jay Soni). As we know, he prayed to God and returned all his favourite commodities and wanted his father back. When Akshara (Pranali Rathod) told Abhir that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is not guilty of killing his father, Abhir asked Akshara if his Docman can bring his father back.

At this juncture, Abhir will be seen hallucinating about his father, and developing a sort of stress that will force him to constantly eat. Abhimanyu and Akshara will be stressed to notice these symptoms in Abhir. They will get him tested and the doctor will tell them that Abhir is suffering from a first level of depression.

Abhimanyu and Akshara will be shocked to hear the doctor tell them that they need to be careful in handling Abhir now and get him through his phase. Abhimanyu and Akshara will decide to join hands for a cause and will also ask their respective families to support them in nursing Abhir.

What will happen next? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara get together for Abhir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.