ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir showing weird symptoms which when tested will prove that he has been suffering from depression after the loss of his father.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 12:16:47
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression 844917

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abeer being silent, and lonely after the passing away of his father Abhinav (Jay Soni). As we know, he prayed to God and returned all his favourite commodities and wanted his father back. When Akshara (Pranali Rathod) told Abhir that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is not guilty of killing his father, Abhir asked Akshara if his Docman can bring his father back.

At this juncture, Abhir will be seen hallucinating about his father, and developing a sort of stress that will force him to constantly eat. Abhimanyu and Akshara will be stressed to notice these symptoms in Abhir. They will get him tested and the doctor will tell them that Abhir is suffering from a first level of depression.

Abhimanyu and Akshara will be shocked to hear the doctor tell them that they need to be careful in handling Abhir now and get him through his phase. Abhimanyu and Akshara will decide to join hands for a cause and will also ask their respective families to support them in nursing Abhir.

What will happen next? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara get together for Abhir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana 844960
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay motivates a shattered Vandana
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life 844928
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s cries bring Sahiba back to life
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik Puts up a pretentious play 844908
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik puts up a pretentious play
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja 844900
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On 'What Jhumka'; Check Here 844814
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On ‘What Jhumka’; Check Here
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house 844802
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house
Latest Stories
Will Kartik's decision to propose Yuvika create more obstacles for her in Sony SAB's Vanshaj? 844942
Will Kartik’s decision to propose Yuvika create more obstacles for her in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase 844937
Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase
SRK starrer 'Jawan' gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside 844931
SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs 844896
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs
My most memorable trip was to Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand: Armaan Sandhu 844921
My most memorable trip was to Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand: Armaan Sandhu
Read Latest News