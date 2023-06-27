Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein things between Akshara (Pranali Rathod), Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) has gone through a drastic twist. We saw how Manjiri’s interest in uniting both Akshara and Abhimanyu was revealed in public before the entire family. Manish fought with Manjiri and called her idea to be nonsensical. Akshara too refused to be a part of Abhimanyu’s life again. All of this has brought sourness between the families. The custody battle of Abhir is to be fought now, and this has put both Abhimanyu and Akshara in a mess. Manjiri insists to Abhimanyu that he has to fight the case and secure custody of Abhir. Abhinav on the other hand does not want the case to happen as he does not want Abhir to suffer.

The coming episode will see Abhinav and Abhir finally clearing the air. As we know, Abhir knew for a long time about Abhinav not being his father. He was on the lookout for his real father. However, when Abhinav got to know of Abhir knowing it, his world came crashing down.

Now, in an emotional sequence, Abhir will tell Abhinav what he means to him. He will tell his father that he does not want to go away from him. He will tell Abhinav that he will be his best son. Abhir will ask Abhinav to make a promise that he will never leave him.

Aww!!

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.