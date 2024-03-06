Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Armaan’s fight over Ruhi’s second marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa (Anita Raj) finally accepting the death of Rohit. She understands the need of their family to accept that Rohit is no more and that will facilitate them in giving Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmuke) a new future. We wrote about Dadisa garlanding Rohit’s photo and also declaring Ruhi as the widow of Rohit. This will give rise to an emotional moment in the family. For Ruhi, it will be the most difficult phase to go through. However, Abhira will be happy as Dadisa has freed Ruhi to have her own life now.

The coming episode will see the thought of Ruhi’s second marriage coming up. Dadisa will give full consent to the Goenkas to look for an alliance for Ruhi. Abhira will be happy and will tell Manish that she will convince Ruhi for a second marriage.

However, Ruhi will break down and will disagree about marrying again. She will confront Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and will tell him that she does not want to remarry. Armaan will be in favour of Ruhi and will be of the thought process that Ruhi should do whatever she feels like. However, this will not go down well with Abhira.

Abhira and Armaan will have a conflict about Ruhi’s second marriage. While Abhira will claim that Ruhi has every reason to be happy in life after her marriage, Armaan will not want Ruhi to be forced into a marriage.

Abhira fought for Ruhi when a layman passed a comment on Ruhi being happy even after losing her husband.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.