Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Ruhi bond over a punishment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting angry over the rude words said about her, and walking out of the house. We saw Abhira enter the Goenka house accidentally during her Pagphere. She stayed overnight in Akshara’s room and felt a level of comfort in her stay. However, Abhira chose to go out of the Goenka house by writing a letter to Manish.

The coming episode will see Abhira trying to enter the Poddar house again. However, she will end up in another confrontation with Dadisa. Dadisa will be scolding Vidya when Abhira will support Vidya and voice her opinion. This will not go down well with Dadisa and she will punish Abhira to stand out of the house in the sun. Soon, when Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will see Abhira tired, she will offer her to drink a glass of water silently. But Dadisa will spot Ruhi and will tell her to stand out with Abhira.

Both the girls will help each other while they will stand out in the sun. They will feel a level of warmth in the other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1143 19th December Written Episode Update

Armaan met Abhira out of the Goenka house. He tried to pacify her by having chat with her. He asked her to go home.

Will Armaan and Rohit save the day for them?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.