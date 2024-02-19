Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira asked to stay away from seeking Armaan’s help

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) caught in turmoil when Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) came faced to face with her and misbehaved. Abhira was shocked to know that he was the attacker at the Poddar house too. Yuvraj threatened to kill Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) if he came in the way of Yuvraj and Abhira. On the other hand, Ruhi told Armaan that she did not like Armaan’s concern for Abhira.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see the Poddar family being in a happy ambience during the Saraswati Puja. However, there will be problems erupting which will cut short their happiness. Abhira will come there after escaping from Yuvraj. Armaan will be shocked to see her state and will enquire about what happened. When Abhira will be about to tell him about Yuvraj, Dadisa will get a call. Madhav will be in grave danger with a culprit losing his life during the encounter and Madhav being framed for his death. Dadisa will order Armaan to travel to Jaipur, fight the case in favour of his father and get him back home.

Dadisa will further order Abhira to keep Armaan away from her problems, as the family priority right now is Madhav and not anyone else.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1203 18th February January Written Episode Update

Yuvraj trapped Abhira and confronted her. Abhira was scared to see Yuvraj in front of her. However, she battled for her own safety and trashed him.

What will Abhira do now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.