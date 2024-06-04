Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira confesses her feelings; Armaan gets shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting back to her work on planning Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. However, she was pained emotionally on seeing the pre-wedding rituals happening in front of her. We saw Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira meeting in the temple post which they spent time together as it was raining. Armaan even nursed Abhira’s injured hand.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira not able to control her emotions for Armaan. In a sequence between her and Armaan, Abhira will ask him to now come and talk to her. Armaan will be puzzled at Abhira’s behaviour. Abhira will confess her feelings for Armaan and will tell him that she loves him. Armaan will be shocked at this development. Abhira will not be able to handle herself and will run away from Armaan.

Armaan will be left in shock and disbelief and will wonder why Abhira did not tell him about being in love with him. Armaan will be very much affected by this truth and will question himself as to what is happening to him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1309 3rd June Written Episode Update

Abhira and Armaan got caught in the rain. They went into a house to seek shelter. Abhira slipped and injured her hand. Armaan took her to the hospital to get her treated. The family questioned their coming back together. Ruhi was upset that Armaan was late for their mehendi.

Will Armaan realize that he is in love with Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.