Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira confronts Armaan; decides to leave him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) finally accepting the love of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and coming to meet him. However, she bumped into Dadisa before she met Armaan. Dadisa brought out the truth that Abhira did not know. She told Abhira about Ruhi being the first love of Armaan. This shocked Abhira to a great extent. While we saw Armaan waiting eagerly for Abhira, Abhira got to know the big truth that again pushed her away from Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira talking to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and getting to know the full truth of what transpired between her and Armaan. Abhira will be shocked to hear that Armaan kept promising Ruhi that he would eventually be back to her. Dadisa will drive the final nail into Abhira’s mind and will ask her to move away from Armaan.

Abhira will be seen confronting Armaan with the truth. Even while Armaan will try to justify that it was never love in the first place with Ruhi, and he did realize it later, Abhira will not hear him out. She will take her decision to walk away from Armaan’s life. She will be seen going to the temple and taking a pledge that she will move away from Armaan’s life.

Dadisa met Abhira and told her the truth about Armaan and Ruhi being in love before Armaan married her. This shocked Abhira to a great extent. Abhira wanted to know about it from Ruhi.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.