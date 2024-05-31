Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira faces humiliation; Armaan saves her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has been forced to become the dancer at the party for the sake of saving her job. We saw Sanjay playing with Abhira’s work profile, every time she surged ahead in her career. This time, Abhira entered the party as the dancer, only to get humiliated.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira stepping into the party when Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will decide to go out as he does not like the presence of dancers. Abhira will be mishandled by Armaan’s friends, and later will be thrown into the pool. Armaan will get a timely call from Krish and will enter the party to see Abhira in trouble. He will rush to protect Abhira, take her out of the pool, make her comfortable and will offer his jacket to cover herself.

Armaan will fight against his own friends, and will later question Abhira as to why she had to do all this for the sake of a meagre job. Later, Armaan will get to know Sanjay’s involvement in sending Abhira as a dancer, and he will confront him for his acts against Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1305 30th May Written Episode Update

Sanjay threw orders at Abhira’s boss and forced Abhira to go to the bachelorette party as a dancer. Armaan did not like the fact that a dancer was called for the party.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.