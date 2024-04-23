Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira gets blamed for Charu’s affair; Armaan gets angry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Gangaur celebration proving to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) that she is very much in love with Armaan (Rohit Purohit). Abhira has plans to confess her love to her man. But Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) has other plans and does not want Abhira and Armaan’s love story to prosper.

While Abhira will look at means to convey her love feelings to Armaan, Ruhi will cook up a big fiasco and a fight in the house. This will be the focus of the upcoming episode. Ruhi will reveal to the whole family that Charu is in love with her divorcee boss, Dev. This will make Dadisa and others erupt in anger. Ruhi will also reveal to the family that Abhira was very well aware of this love story, but decided to keep shut.

All fingers will yet again point at Abhira. Dadisa will claim that Abhira motivated and encouraged Charu to fall in love with a much older man. Everyone in the house will scold Abhira for not being mature enough and tell the family about it. Armaan will get wild at Abhira and will remind her that Dev is the father to a son and a divorcee too.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1267 22nd April January Written Episode Update

Abhira felt weak during the Gangaur fast. Armaan took care of her and made her rest in the shade. Ruhi saw Abhira’s handmade sculpture and realized that Abhira was in love with Armaan.

What will happen now?

