Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira gives a hint about Yuvraj’s hideout

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) are trying their best to take action against Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). As we know, Yuvraj has been desperate to get married to Abhira. He has been making unruly advances for marriage, which Abhira is scared of. In a drunk state, Yuvraj drove his car and hit one of the young men who was staying at Abhira’s resort. Akshara has lodged a police complaint against Yuvraj and wants the police to arrest Yuvraj.

In the meantime, Yuvraj has not stopped himself from scaring Abhira. The coming episode will see Abhira getting scared when Yuvraj will give her a call, and send a gift too. Abhira will recognize the sound of the Ghanta Ghar, when she would be talking to Yuvraj. She will tell Akshara and the police about Yuvraj’s hideout being in Ghanta Ghar.

Akshara will urge the police to take immediate action and arrest Yuvraj.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1114 20th November Written Episode Update

Ruhi told Manish the truth about her being in love. She told him that she was in an early phase of being in a relationship and that she would want to buy some time. Manish promised her that he would not go ahead with her alliance till she approved of it.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.