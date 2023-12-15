Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira has an embarrassing moment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) moohdikhai happening. As we know, Abhira has always been opinionated about many things and she sticks to her thoughts, come what may.

The coming episode will see the customary ritual where the groom eats a piece of the sweet and the bride is asked to eat the same leftover piece. Abhira will refuse to have the same sweet that Armaan has tasted (Shehzada Dhami). She will explain clearly that this is an age-old custom and people need to change according to the time. Dadisa will not like this authoritative behaviour of Abhira. To make things worse, the ghoomar dance of Abhira will get awkward when her saree plaits will come off, leaving her in a bad state. Armaan will come to the rescue and will help her manage her saree back.

Dadisa will scold Abhira and will tell her that her mother has not taught her anything about life. Abhira will try to explain but Dadisa will be very strict on her thoughts and will condemn Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1138 14th December Written Episode Update

Ruhi talked to Abhira and convinced her to take part in the family rituals post their wedding. However, Abhira was humiliated by Dadisa during the event.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.