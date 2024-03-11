Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira meets with an accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) having a major conflict owing to the land issue that Dadisa (Anita Raj) is facing. As we know, Abhira is fighting the case in favour of the poor dwellers which means that she has gone against her own family for the case. Armaan on the other hand, is in favour of Dadisa and stands as a strong pillar of support to his family.

Abhira and Armaan have had fights with each other, owing to their conflicting ideologies related to the case.

The coming episode will see both Armaan and Abhira being clouded in their mind and worried that they are going against each other. Abhira will be lost in her thoughts on the road when she will meet with an accident. She will be rushed to the hospital. Armaan will get a call about Abhira’s accident. Armaan will be shocked and will run to be at the bedside of Abhira. At the hospital, Armaan will try to meet her and will also enquire about her condition.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1224 10th March January Written Episode Update

Dadisa got into a challenge with Abhira as per which Abhira should drop her career on losing, and if Dadisa would lose, she would go to the jail.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.