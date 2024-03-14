Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira moves out of Armaan’s room

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) being at loggerheads after taking up the case concerning Dadisa. As we know, Abhira is the lawyer against Dadisa while Armaan is favouring her in court. Abhira found a document which was clear proof of Dadisa’s involvement in the case. This made her belief stronger that Dadisa committed a crime. As we know, Dadisa earlier challenged Abhira to win the case if she could.

The coming episode will see Abhira confronting Armaan over hiding the main document that actually proves Dadisa guilty. Armaan will question Abhira for cheating and stealing papers from his room. He will call her a thief and will get angry at her. Abhira will also retort and will blame Armaan for covering up the truth just to protect Dadisa’s image.

Abhira will decide to walk out of Armaan’s room. Armaan will also be adamant about sending her out. He will show her the way to the guest room and will ask her to shift there.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1227 13th March January Written Episode Update

Armaan got scolded by Sanjay for having helped an injured Abhira in putting her slippers. Armaan told him that he does care for his wife and there is nothing wrong with it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.