Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira passes her exam; becomes a lawyer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) standing outside the house where Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) lives. Madhav has not allowed the union of Armaan and Abhira. Abhira too, is not convinced of Armaan’s love and does not want to give him another chance. Armaan has been doing all that it takes to win Abhira’s trust. He is at her doorstep without food, water and shelter, bearing adversities like rain.

The upcoming episode will call for a celebration with Abhira’s LLB results coming. Madhav will announce the results to Abhira, stating that she has passed with distinction and has become a lawyer. Armaan who will hear the news from outside the window will be equally happy. He will tell Abhira that she has fulfilled the dream that her mother had seen. The Poddar younger generation – will come to celebrate the occasion with Abhira. They will be seen dancing and enjoying with Abhira, wherein decorations will be made in the house, with Abhira being called Vakeel Sahib.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1323 17th June Written Episode Update

