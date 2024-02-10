Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira plans a surprise for Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying to get an internship which she succeeds in. She is happy and is all ready for her next goal in life. She remembers her mother Akshara and starts to cry.

We saw how the Poddars have been invited by the Goenkas to have fun at the fair arranged by Manish and his friend at home. However, Ruhi is not well, and the Poddars have asked Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) to take care of her. Ruhi again talks to Armaan about him choosing Abhira over her.

The coming episode will see Abhira going through mixed reactions to being selected for the internship. She will remember her mother and will also be happy for her big day. She will want to throw a surprise at Armaan. She will call him and will invite him to the cafeteria. Abhira will order Armaan’s favourites and will decorate the table and wait for him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1194 9th February January Written Episode Update

Sanjay got worried as he got to know about Yuvraj coming to Udaipur.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.