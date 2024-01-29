Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira saves Armaan from a troublesome situation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being happy on getting her first big break of heading towards her dream of becoming a lawyer. She wanted to thank Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) who has supported her in all her tough times. However, Armaan was stuck amid the growing closeness that Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) was developing towards him.

We saw them meet up as friends without the knowledge of the family. However, Abhira saw Armaan’s car on the road and looked further to know where Armaan was. She saw Armaan with a lady, who she assumed to be his girlfriend. However, Abhira could not see the lady’s face.

The coming episode will see Abhira getting caught for the lies she spoke. At home, she will be forced to come up with a lie when all will be worried about the whereabouts of Armaan. She will tell all that Armaan has gone to attend the bachelorette party of his friend. Dadisa will know that Abhira is lying and will try to get the truth out of her.

Later, Armaan will come home and will say the same lie that Abhira said. This will save Armaan from getting further questioned by his family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1182 28th January Written Episode Update

Abhira went on to apologize to Ruhi. However, Ruhi was very rigid with her and did not accept her sincere apology.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.