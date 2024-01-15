Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira seeks blessings on her first day of college

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Makar Sankranti celebrations happening at the Poddar house amid great fanfare. Singer Bhoomi Trivedi made a special appearance during the episode. The show also had an integration with the other Rajan Shahi show on Star Plus, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Vandana and Pammi Bua had come to the Poddar house.

We saw how Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has been tense over the family accepting her decision to join college and study. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) asked her to take it easy and that he would get her the needed permission.

The coming episode will see Abhira facing the truth of having her first day in college. She will hold Dadisa’s leg and will plead for blessings. However, Dadisa will be adamant and will move away. Vidya will try to give Abhira Dahi Cheeni but Dadisa will order her not to.

Armaan will volunteer to drop Abhira to the college. Abhira will, however, be stopped by Ruhi at the doorstep. She will feed Abhira with Dahi Cheeni, and Abhira will hug her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1168 14th January Written Episode Update

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi spread her magic during the Makar Sankranti celebration at the Poddar house.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.