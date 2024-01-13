Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira takes a promise from Dadisa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) trying to fight it out with Dadisa for the future of his siblings, Krish and Charu. Charu wants to become a lawyer while Krish has other plans and does not want to become a lawyer. However, Dadisa was stern on her decision that Krish would join his family’s law firm while Charu would not be allowed to work, as daughters in the Poddar family have never worked.

Abhira is now stressed as Dadisa might create a hurdle to her becoming a lawyer and pursuing her mother’s dream. The coming episode will focus on Abhira trying to talk to Armaan to seek permission from Dadisa on her work. However, Armaan will buy time and will tell Abhira that he will talk to Dadisa at the right time.

The episode to air will see Dadisa being very happy as her name will flash in the news for her explicit NGO activities. She will call in for a party, and will bless her family by giving each member a note, as a blessing and gift. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) will also receive a note as a gift. However, Abhira will ask for something else as a gift. Dadisa who will be in a happy mood will promise to grant her the wish. Abhira will tell Dadisa about her aspiration to work as a lawyer. Dadisa will be shocked.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1166 12th January Written Episode Update

Armaan argued with Dadisa over the future and preferences of Charu and Krish. But Dadisa was stern on her decision of not letting girls from her family go out for work. She also stressed that Krish would join their law firm.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.